Sunday's game that pits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SIU-Edwardsville, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM on December 3.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Cougars suffered a 103-59 loss to Michigan.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 75, Northern Illinois 71

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars took down the Evansville Purple Aces in a 91-83 win on November 12. It was their signature victory of the season.

SIU-Edwardsville has three losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (two).

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars average 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while giving up 84.3 per outing (351st in college basketball). They have a -94 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

