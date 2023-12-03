The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Huskies average 19.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Cougars give up (84.3).

The Cougars record only 2.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies give up (69.7).

When SIU-Edwardsville scores more than 69.7 points, it is 1-4.

Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

The Cougars shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.

The Huskies' 37.1 shooting percentage is nine lower than the Cougars have conceded.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule