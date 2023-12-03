The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies average 19.4 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Cougars give up (84.3).
  • The Cougars record only 2.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Huskies give up (69.7).
  • When SIU-Edwardsville scores more than 69.7 points, it is 1-4.
  • Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Cougars shoot 40.6% from the field, only 0.6% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
  • The Huskies' 37.1 shooting percentage is nine lower than the Cougars have conceded.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

  • KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)
  • Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%
  • Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%
  • Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Dayton L 75-74 UD Arena
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee L 81-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Michigan L 103-59 Crisler Center
12/3/2023 Northern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/6/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/15/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

