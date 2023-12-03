Skyy Moore was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Kansas City Chiefs match up with the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. If you're trying to find Moore's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Skyy Moore and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore's season stats include 239 yards on 20 receptions (12.0 per catch) and one touchdown, plus three carries for 23 yards. He has been targeted 35 times.

Keep an eye on Moore's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Skyy Moore Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Rashee Rice (FP/foot): 44 Rec; 527 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Kadarius Toney (FP/ankle): 22 Rec; 139 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Moore 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 35 20 239 109 1 12.0

Moore Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.