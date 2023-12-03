Skyy Moore has a difficult matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the league.

Moore has 20 receptions (35 targets) for 239 yards and one score, averaging 21.7 yards per game this season.

Moore vs. the Packers

Moore vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have conceded a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is ranked sixth in the league with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chiefs Player Previews

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this season, Moore has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Moore has been targeted on 35 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (8.4% target share).

He averages 6.8 yards per target this season (239 yards on 35 targets).

Moore, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.7% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

With seven red zone targets, Moore has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

