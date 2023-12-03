In the Week 13 tilt between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Skyy Moore score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore has 239 receiving yards on 20 catches (35 targets) with one TD this campaign, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Moore has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0

