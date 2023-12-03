Summit Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Summit teams will be in action in two games on Sunday in college basketball action. That includes the South Dakota Coyotes taking on the Loyola Marymount Lions at Gersten Pavilion.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Summit Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Michigan Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|South Dakota Coyotes at Loyola Marymount Lions
|5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.