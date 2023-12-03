Tennessee vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's contest features the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on December 3) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Ohio State.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Volunteers suffered a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame.
In their last time out, the Volunteers lost 74-69 to Notre Dame on Wednesday. In their last game on Sunday, the Buckeyes earned an 83-40 victory over Cornell. Cotie McMahon totaled 14 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Buckeyes.
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Volunteers claimed their best win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.
- The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fifth-most.
Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins
- 76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25
- 84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 148) on November 13
- 100-73 at home over Troy (No. 256) on November 19
- 93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 287) on November 7
Ohio State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their best win of the season on November 22, a 75-57 victory.
- Ohio State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).
Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 85) on November 22
- 79-55 over East Carolina (No. 104) on November 20
- 88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 126) on November 16
- 83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 225) on November 26
- 108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 288) on November 12
Tennessee Leaders
- Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
- Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%
- Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)
Ohio State Leaders
- Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)
- Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
- McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
- Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.
Ohio State Performance Insights
- The Buckeyes put up 84.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game.
