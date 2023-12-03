Sunday's contest features the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) and the No. 20 Tennessee Volunteers (4-3) squaring off at Thompson-Boling Arena (on December 3) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-72 victory for Ohio State.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Volunteers suffered a 74-69 loss to Notre Dame.

In their last time out, the Volunteers lost 74-69 to Notre Dame on Wednesday. In their last game on Sunday, the Buckeyes earned an 83-40 victory over Cornell. In the losing effort, Jasmine Powell led the Volunteers with 14 points. Cotie McMahon totaled 14 points, two rebounds and four assists for the Buckeyes.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 78, Tennessee 72

Top 25 Predictions

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Volunteers claimed their best win of the season on November 25, when they grabbed a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35), according to our computer rankings.

The Volunteers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in the nation. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the fifth-most.

Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Oklahoma (No. 35) on November 25

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 148) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 256) on November 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 287) on November 7

Ohio State Schedule Analysis

Against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Buckeyes registered their best win of the season on November 22, a 75-57 victory.

Ohio State has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Ohio State 2023-24 Best Wins

75-57 over Oklahoma State (No. 85) on November 22

79-55 over East Carolina (No. 104) on November 20

88-66 at home over Boston College (No. 126) on November 16

83-40 at home over Cornell (No. 225) on November 26

108-58 at home over IUPUI (No. 288) on November 12

Tennessee Leaders

Sara Puckett: 13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 46.1 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Jewel Spear: 13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)

13.1 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41) Jillian Hollingshead: 7.3 PTS, 45 FG%

7.3 PTS, 45 FG% Karoline Striplin: 10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.6 PTS, 59.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Powell: 12.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 35 3PT% (7-for-20)

Ohio State Leaders

Taylor Thierry: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 67.4 FG%, 75 3PT% (3-for-4) Jacy Sheldon: 17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

17.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 55.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26) McMahon: 15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

15.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 57.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Celeste Taylor: 5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.7 PTS, 2 STL, 32.5 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Rebeka Mikulasikova: 8.7 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 81.4 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 74.4 per contest (323rd in college basketball). They have a +49 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by seven points per game.

Ohio State Performance Insights

The Buckeyes put up 84.5 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game.

