The Texas Longhorns (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when hosting the UConn Huskies (4-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: ABC

Texas vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score an average of 77.2 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 49.9 the Longhorns allow to opponents.

UConn is 4-2 when it scores more than 49.9 points.

Texas has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.2 points.

The Longhorns put up 91.8 points per game, 28 more points than the 63.8 the Huskies give up.

When Texas scores more than 63.8 points, it is 8-0.

When UConn allows fewer than 91.8 points, it is 4-1.

The Longhorns are making 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.1% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (36.8%).

The Huskies shoot 45.4% from the field, 8.3% higher than the Longhorns concede.

Texas Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.9 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Aaliyah Edwards: 14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG%

14.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG% Nika Muhl: 7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

7 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14) KK Arnold: 7.2 PTS, 2 STL, 54.8 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UConn Leaders

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 High Point W 101-39 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/25/2023 South Florida W 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center 11/29/2023 Oral Roberts W 112-74 Moody Center 12/3/2023 UConn - Moody Center 12/6/2023 Long Beach State - Moody Center 12/13/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

UConn Schedule