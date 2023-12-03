Travis Kelce has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Kelce has a team-best 732-yard campaign on 70 catches with five scores so far. He has been targeted on 88 occasions, and averages 73.2 yards.

Kelce vs. the Packers

Kelce vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 68 REC YPG / REC TD Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Green Bay on the season.

Kelce will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers give up 205.1 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Packers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Packers' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Chiefs Player Previews

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 69.5 (-111)

Kelce Receiving Insights

Kelce, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of 10 games this year.

Kelce has received 21.1% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (88 targets).

He is averaging 8.3 yards per target (41st in NFL play), averaging 732 yards on 88 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has registered a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (18.5%).

Kelce (13 red zone targets) has been targeted 21.3% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 9 TAR / 7 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 TAR / 12 REC / 179 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

