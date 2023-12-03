Will Travis Kelce get into the end zone when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers meet in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Kelce has racked up 70 receptions for 732 yards, best on his squad, and five TDs. He has been targeted 88 times, and averages 73.2 yards receiving per game.

Kelce has registered a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0

