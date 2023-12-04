The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) have -200 moneyline odds to win when they host a matchup with the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1), who have +165 moneyline odds, on Monday at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blues vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 12 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

In the 19 times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 11-8 in those games.

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter, Vegas is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of the time).

St. Louis has gone 1-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jake Neighbours 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-154) Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-175) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-167)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 4-6 3-7-0 6.2 2.40 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.40 2.30 8 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.4 3.10 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.10 3.60 4 12.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-5 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.