The Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson and the St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich will be two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas has recorded eight goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.7 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 16%. This places him among the leaders for St. Louis with 23 total points (one per game).

Buchnevich is a top contributor for St. Louis, with 18 total points this season. In 21 games, he has scored eight goals and provided 10 assists.

This season, Jordan Kyrou has four goals and 11 assists for Vegas.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 5-4-0 record this season, with a .901 save percentage (33rd in the league). In 9 games, he has 200 saves, and has given up 22 goals (3.0 goals against average).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Jack Eichel is one of Vegas' top contributors (27 points), via collected 10 goals and 17 assists.

Karlsson has 11 goals and 12 assists, equaling 23 points (0.9 per game).

Mark Stone's total of 21 points is via seven goals and 14 assists.

Logan Thompson (6-3-2) has a goals against average of 2.4 on the season. His .918% save percentage ranks 12th in the NHL.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 31st 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

