The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, face the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ingram, in his last game, had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 124-118 loss to the Bulls.

With prop bets in place for Ingram, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.4 23.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 33.9 34 PR -- 28.6 28.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Kings

This season, he's put up 18.1% of the Pelicans' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18.5 per contest.

Ingram is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingram's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 116.7 points per game.

On the glass, the Kings have allowed 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.6 assists per game, the Kings are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings have conceded 11.9 makes per game, ninth in the league.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 30 23 4 3 1 0 1 11/20/2023 26 31 4 3 5 0 0

