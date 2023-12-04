Celtics vs. Pacers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The Boston Celtics (15-4), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Pacers (10-8). This game is at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Pacers matchup.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-5.5)
|242.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Celtics (-6)
|242
|-230
|+190
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Trends
- The Celtics outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (scoring 116.7 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 107.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +178 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 128.8 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 125.9 per contest (30th in league).
- These teams rack up 245.5 points per game between them, three more than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 233.3 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Indiana has compiled a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|30.5
|-105
|27.4
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-120
|21.8
|Derrick White
|14.5
|-125
|14.3
|Jrue Holiday
|14.5
|-115
|12.4
|Al Horford
|10.5
|-105
|7.6
Celtics and Pacers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+375
|+150
|-
|Pacers
|+20000
|+6600
|-
