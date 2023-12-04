Celtics vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (241.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 239.4
- The Celtics (10-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, three% less often than the Pacers (10-8-0) this season.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).
- Boston's games have gone over the total 47.4% of the time this season (nine out of 19), less often than Indiana's games have (16 out of 18).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 14-4, a better mark than the Pacers have posted (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 107.4 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per contest).
- Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Celtics are putting up only 24.8 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).
- Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Pacers Performance Insights
- The Pacers are the best team in the NBA in points scored (128.8 per game) but worst in points allowed (125.9).
- In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.9).
- This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.3 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.4 per game). It is 17th in forcing them (13.6 per game).
- The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).
