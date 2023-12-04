The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)

Celtics (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)

Celtics (-5.2) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



Under (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 239.4

The Celtics (10-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, three% less often than the Pacers (10-8-0) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 47.4% of the time this season (nine out of 19), less often than Indiana's games have (16 out of 18).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 14-4, a better mark than the Pacers have posted (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 107.4 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per contest).

Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are putting up only 24.8 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Pacers Performance Insights

The Pacers are the best team in the NBA in points scored (128.8 per game) but worst in points allowed (125.9).

In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.9).

This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.4 per game). It is 17th in forcing them (13.6 per game).

The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

