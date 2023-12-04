The Boston Celtics (15-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Celtics vs. Pacers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 122 - Pacers 117

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Pacers

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 4.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-5.2)
  • Pick OU: Under (241.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 239.4
  • The Celtics (10-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, three% less often than the Pacers (10-8-0) this season.
  • Boston covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Indiana covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).
  • Boston's games have gone over the total 47.4% of the time this season (nine out of 19), less often than Indiana's games have (16 out of 18).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 14-4, a better mark than the Pacers have posted (5-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

  • The Celtics have been led by their defense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by surrendering just 107.4 points per game. They rank eighth in the league in points scored (116.7 per contest).
  • Boston is top-five this year in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 47.1 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 43.4 rebounds allowed per contest.
  • Looking at assists, the Celtics are putting up only 24.8 assists per game (fifth-worst in league).
  • Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.6 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 13.2 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league).
  • The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Pacers Performance Insights

  • The Pacers are the best team in the NBA in points scored (128.8 per game) but worst in points allowed (125.9).
  • In 2023-24, Indiana is second-worst in the league in rebounds (39.4 per game) and 10th in rebounds allowed (42.9).
  • This season the Pacers are best in the NBA in assists at 30.3 per game.
  • In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the NBA in committing them (12.4 per game). It is 17th in forcing them (13.6 per game).
  • The Pacers are the fourth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%).

