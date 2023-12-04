The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 241.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -4.5 241.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • In two games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 241.5 points.
  • Boston's games this season have had an average of 224.1 points, 17.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics' ATS record is 10-9-0 this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 18 games, or 77.8%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana has played 14 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.
  • The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 13.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Indiana's ATS record is 10-8-0 this season.
  • The Pacers have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Indiana has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 2 10.5% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8
Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.
  • Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does on the road (4-6-0).
  • The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 125.9 the Pacers give up.
  • Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 125.9 points.

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over nine times.
  • Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
  • The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.4).
  • Indiana has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10
Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 128.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
2-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
2-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 10-6
107.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 125.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
10-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2
15-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 4-2

