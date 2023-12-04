The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 241.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 241.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 241.5 points.

Boston's games this season have had an average of 224.1 points, 17.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 10-9-0 this season.

This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 18 games, or 77.8%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 14 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.

The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 13.2 more points than this game's total.

Indiana's ATS record is 10-8-0 this season.

The Pacers have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Indiana has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 2 10.5% 116.7 245.5 107.4 233.3 225.8 Pacers 14 77.8% 128.8 245.5 125.9 233.3 237.9

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.

Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does on the road (4-6-0).

The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 125.9 the Pacers give up.

Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 125.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over nine times.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).

The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.4).

Indiana has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Celtics and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-9 8-7 9-10 Pacers 10-8 2-2 16-2

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights

Celtics Pacers 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 128.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 2-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-6 107.4 Points Allowed (PG) 125.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 10-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 15-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.