Celtics vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics (15-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS. The over/under is 241.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Celtics vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|241.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- In two games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 241.5 points.
- Boston's games this season have had an average of 224.1 points, 17.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics' ATS record is 10-9-0 this season.
- This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 18 games, or 77.8%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Boston has won 13 of its 15 games, or 86.7%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 65.5% chance to win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 14 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 241.5 points.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 254.7, 13.2 more points than this game's total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 10-8-0 this season.
- The Pacers have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Indiana has a record of 1-2 when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|2
|10.5%
|116.7
|245.5
|107.4
|233.3
|225.8
|Pacers
|14
|77.8%
|128.8
|245.5
|125.9
|233.3
|237.9
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total four times.
- Boston sports a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does on the road (4-6-0).
- The Celtics average 116.7 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 125.9 the Pacers give up.
- Boston has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when putting up more than 125.9 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have hit the over nine times.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .571 (4-3-0).
- The Pacers score 21.4 more points per game (128.8) than the Celtics give up to opponents (107.4).
- Indiana has put together a 10-6 ATS record and a 10-6 overall record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
Celtics vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|10-9
|8-7
|9-10
|Pacers
|10-8
|2-2
|16-2
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Celtics
|Pacers
|116.7
|128.8
|8
|1
|2-0
|10-6
|2-0
|10-6
|107.4
|125.9
|4
|30
|10-9
|4-2
|15-4
|4-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.