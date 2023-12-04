Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt: Week 13 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
At TIAA Bank Field in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be lined up against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Cam Taylor-Britt. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals
|90.7
|8.2
|32
|95
|8.51
Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights
Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense
- Christian Kirk's 761 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has totaled 56 receptions and three touchdowns.
- In the air, Jacksonville is 18th in passing yards in the league with 2,618, or 238 per game.
- The Jaguars' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the league, at 23.1 points per game.
- Jacksonville, which is averaging 34.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 32 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.
Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense
- Cam Taylor-Britt leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati has surrendered 2,746 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is fourth in the NFL with 13.
- This season, the Bengals have been clicking on defense, with 22 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).
- Cincinnati has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.
Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats
|Christian Kirk
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Rec. Targets
|84
|60
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.6
|34
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|761
|46
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|69.2
|4.6
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|245
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|4
|Interceptions
