At TIAA Bank Field in Week 13, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will be lined up against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Cam Taylor-Britt. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ABC/ESPN

TV: ABC/ESPN

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 90.7 8.2 32 95 8.51

Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk's 761 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 84 times and has totaled 56 receptions and three touchdowns.

In the air, Jacksonville is 18th in passing yards in the league with 2,618, or 238 per game.

The Jaguars' scoring average on offense ranks 20th in the league, at 23.1 points per game.

Jacksonville, which is averaging 34.3 pass attempts per game, ranks 17th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 32 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (41.6% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Cam Taylor-Britt & the Bengals' Defense

Cam Taylor-Britt leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 46 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Cincinnati has surrendered 2,746 passing yards this season, ranking 20th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it is fourth in the NFL with 13.

This season, the Bengals have been clicking on defense, with 22 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

Cincinnati has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown pass to 13 players this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Cam Taylor-Britt Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Cam Taylor-Britt Rec. Targets 84 60 Def. Targets Receptions 56 10 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.6 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 761 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 69.2 4.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 245 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 4 Interceptions

