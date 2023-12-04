The Sacramento Kings, with Domantas Sabonis, face off versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Sabonis, in his last game (December 2 win against the Nuggets), posted 17 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Sabonis, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.6 19.6 Rebounds 11.5 11.8 11.0 Assists 6.5 6.9 6.9 PRA -- 37.3 37.5 PR -- 30.4 30.6



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Sabonis has made 7.1 shots per game, which accounts for 16.9% of his team's total makes.

Sabonis' Kings average 103.8 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 113.2 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the 23rd-ranked team in the league, conceding 27.4 assists per contest.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 36 23 9 6 0 1 0 11/20/2023 31 10 10 8 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.