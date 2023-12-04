The Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) host the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) at T-Mobile Arena on Monday, December 4 at 10:00 PM ET on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+. The Golden Knights took down the Washington Capitals 4-1 in their last outing, while the Blues are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Blues have put up 31 goals during their past 10 games, while conceding 36 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in four power-play goals (12.9%). They are 5-5-0 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Monday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Golden Knights 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blues vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have posted a record of 1-1-2 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 12-10-1.

St. Louis has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.

Across the seven games this season the Blues finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

St. Louis has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blues have scored three or more goals 11 times, earning 20 points from those matchups (10-1-0).

St. Louis has scored a lone power-play goal in five games this season and has registered six points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, St. Louis is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 5-6-1 to register 11 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 2.91 23rd 2nd 2.32 Goals Allowed 3.13 15th 10th 31.9 Shots 29.4 24th 11th 29.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 26th 14th 21.35% Power Play % 10% 31st 5th 86.49% Penalty Kill % 79.31% 17th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.