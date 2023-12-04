The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense and Darious Williams in Week 13 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bengals pass catchers' matchup against the Jaguars pass defense.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Jaguars 126.8 11.5 12 51 8.87

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase has hauled in 914 receiving yards on 75 catches to pace his team this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Cincinnati ranks 21st in the NFL with 2,375 passing yards (215.9 per game) and 25th in passing yards per attempt (5.8).

The Bengals have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by putting up 19.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 29th in the NFL with 291.7 total yards per contest.

Cincinnati is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36.9 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bengals have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 52 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.

Darious Williams & the Jaguars' Defense

Darious Williams leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 16 passes defended.

In the air, Jacksonville has conceded 2,805 passing yards, or 255.0 per game -- that's the 10th-highest total in the league.

The Jaguars' points-against average on defense is 20.5 per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Jacksonville has allowed six players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

18 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Jaguars this season.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Darious Williams Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Darious Williams Rec. Targets 112 65 Def. Targets Receptions 75 16 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.2 35 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 914 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.1 3.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 417 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 16 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

