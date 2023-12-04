The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Cincinnati Bengals at TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Jaguars will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Jaguars are totaling 344.2 yards per game on offense this season (13th in NFL), and they are surrendering 342.4 yards per game (20th) on defense. In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 23rd in the NFL (19.3 points per game), and they are 21st on defense (22 points allowed per game).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (+10) Over (40) Jaguars 25, Bengals 17

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 83.3%.

Jacksonville has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Jacksonville games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40 points, 4.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Jaguars contests.

Bengals Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 21.1% chance of a victory for the Bengals.

Cincinnati has put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this year.

Cincinnati and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

The average total points scored in Bengals games this year (40) is 4.8 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23.1 20.5 20.5 21.5 26.2 19.2 Cincinnati 19.3 22 20.2 20 18.2 24.4

