The Jacksonville Jaguars' (8-3) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Monday, December 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6). The game begins at 8:15 PM at TIAA Bank Field.

In their last outing, the Jaguars won 24-21 over the Houston Texans.

The Bengals' last game ended in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Jaguars Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL with 344.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (342.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are totaling 23.1 points per game on offense (10th in NFL), and they rank 12th defensively with 20.5 points allowed per game.

With 255 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Jaguars have been forced to lean on their 11th-ranked passing offense (238 passing yards per contest) to keep them competitive.

Jacksonville sports the 19th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (106.2 per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars have forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 18 times (20th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the NFL.

Bengals Season Insights

The Bengals rank 27th in total yards per game (291.7), but they've been worse defensively, ranking worst in the NFL with 389.3 total yards allowed per contest.

In terms of points scored the Bengals rank 23rd in the NFL (19.3 points per game), and they are 21st on the other side of the ball (22 points allowed per contest).

The Bengals are accumulating 215.9 passing yards per game on offense this season (19th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 249.6 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Cincinnati has lots of room to get better in the running game, as it ranks worst in rushing yards per game (75.8) and second-worst in rushing yards surrendered per game (139.6).

The Bengals have excelled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +10 ranks second-best in the NFL, with 19 forced turnovers (eighth in league) and nine turnovers committed (first in league).

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

