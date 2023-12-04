Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) are listed as a big underdog (by 10 points) as they attempt to end a three-game skid in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The point total is set at 40 points for the game.
The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Bengals. Before the Bengals square off against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-10)
|40
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-9.5)
|39.5
|-480
|+370
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Jacksonville's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.
- The teams have hit the over in five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total.
- Cincinnati has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- There have been five Cincinnati games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|66.5 (-118)
|-
|14.5 (-118)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27.5 (-118)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|49.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|242.5 (-115)
|-
|13.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joe Mixon
|-
|-
|46.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|30.5 (-118)
|-
|Tanner Hudson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20.5 (-118)
|-
|Jake Browning
|216.5 (-115)
|-
|12.5 (-120)
|-
|-
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40.5 (-115)
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.