The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) are listed as a big underdog (by 10 points) as they attempt to end a three-game skid in a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The point total is set at 40 points for the game.

The Jaguars' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Bengals. Before the Bengals square off against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-10) 40 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-9.5) 39.5 -480 +370 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Jacksonville's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total.

Cincinnati has four wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

There have been five Cincinnati games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Travis Etienne - - 66.5 (-118) - 14.5 (-118) - Zay Jones - - - - 27.5 (-118) - Christian Kirk - - - - 49.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 242.5 (-115) - 13.5 (-115) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 57.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joe Mixon - - 46.5 (-115) - - - Tyler Boyd - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Tanner Hudson - - - - 20.5 (-118) - Jake Browning 216.5 (-115) - 12.5 (-120) - - - Tee Higgins - - - - 40.5 (-115) - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 54.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.