The Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) host a struggling Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) squad on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Bengals have lost three straight games.

Before the Jaguars play the Bengals, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 10 40 -500 +375

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The average point total in Jacksonville's games this year is 44.4, 4.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have covered the spread eight times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Jaguars have won 85.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (6-1).

Jacksonville has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have combined with their opponents to score more than 40 points in six of 11 games this season.

The average over/under for Cincinnati's matchups this season is 44.8, 4.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Bengals have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-6-1).

This season, the Bengals have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

Cincinnati has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 23.1 20 20.5 5 44.4 7 11 Bengals 19.3 26 22 9 44.8 6 11

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In Jacksonville's past three games, it has hit the over once.

The Jaguars have scored a total of 29 more points than their opponents this year (2.6 per game), while the Bengals have been outscored by 30 points (2.7 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has no wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall in its past three games.

The Bengals have hit the over twice in their past three contests.

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.4 44.2 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.5 24.2 ATS Record 8-3-0 3-3-0 5-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.8 44.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 23.8 23.8 ATS Record 4-6-1 2-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 2-4-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

