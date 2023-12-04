Jayson Tatum plus his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 125-119 win over the 76ers (his previous game) Tatum posted 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

We're going to break down Tatum's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 30.5 27.4 27.1 Rebounds 9.5 8.7 8.2 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.5 PRA -- 40.2 39.8 PR -- 36.1 35.3 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.9



Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pacers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 19.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 19.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.1 per game.

Tatum's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 107.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Pacers allow 125.9 points per game, worst in the league.

On the glass, the Pacers are 10th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Pacers have conceded 24.8 per game, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pacers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 10 makes per game.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 30 12 4 3 0 0

