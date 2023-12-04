Will Kevin Hayes Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on December 4?
Should you wager on Kevin Hayes to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Vegas Golden Knights face off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Kevin Hayes score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Hayes stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Hayes has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Hayes has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 13.9% of them.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 58 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Hayes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:59
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|16:44
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:14
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|16:31
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-0
Blues vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
