The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to break a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (11-7).

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Kings average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while allowing 116.7 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.

The Pelicans put up 114 points per game (15th in league) while giving up 113.2 per contest (16th in NBA). They have a +17 scoring differential.

These two teams are scoring 230.5 points per game between them, seven fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams together give up 229.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Sacramento has compiled a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

New Orleans is 12-9-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 27.5 -105 30.3 Domantas Sabonis 17.5 -111 18.6 Malik Monk 14.5 -111 14.4 Keegan Murray 12.5 -111 12.9 Kevin Huerter 12.5 -111 13.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Domantas Sabonis or another Kings player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Pelicans +5000 +2000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.