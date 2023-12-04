The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 4, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)

Pelicans (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)

Kings (-3.3) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.2

The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this year.

Sacramento (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than New Orleans (3-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).

Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (nine out of 21).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 7-5, while the Pelicans are 8-5 as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

On offense, the Kings are posting 116.5 points per game (10th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 116.7 points per contest at the other end (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is pulling down 44 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).

The Kings are delivering 27.3 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.

So far this year, Sacramento is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).

The Kings own a 35.5% three-point percentage this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 14.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-best).

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans score 114 points per game and give up 113.2, making them 15th in the league on offense and 16th defensively.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44.4).

The Pelicans are 13th in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA in committing them (13.3 per game). It is 12th in forcing them (14.2 per game).

The Pelicans are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

