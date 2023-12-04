Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 4
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kings 117 - Pelicans 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-3.3)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.2
- The Pelicans (12-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 1.5% more often than the Kings (10-8-0) this year.
- Sacramento (1-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (50%) than New Orleans (3-2) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (60%).
- Sacramento and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 55.6% of the time this season (10 out of 18). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (nine out of 21).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Kings are 7-5, while the Pelicans are 8-5 as moneyline underdogs.
Kings Performance Insights
- On offense, the Kings are posting 116.5 points per game (10th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 116.7 points per contest at the other end (21st-ranked).
- Sacramento is pulling down 44 rebounds per game (17th-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest (13th-ranked).
- The Kings are delivering 27.3 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2023-24.
- So far this year, Sacramento is averaging 13.1 turnovers per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.7 turnovers per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Kings own a 35.5% three-point percentage this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 14.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-best).
Pelicans Performance Insights
- The Pelicans score 114 points per game and give up 113.2, making them 15th in the league on offense and 16th defensively.
- In 2023-24, New Orleans is 12th in the NBA in rebounds (44.2 per game) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44.4).
- The Pelicans are 13th in the NBA in assists (26 per game) in 2023-24.
- In terms of turnovers, New Orleans is 14th in the NBA in committing them (13.3 per game). It is 12th in forcing them (14.2 per game).
- The Pelicans are the fourth-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
