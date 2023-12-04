Kings vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|235.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 10 of 18 games this season.
- The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 233.2, 2.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Kings are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
- Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.
- The Kings have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans has played seven games this season that finished with a point total above 235.5 points.
- The average over/under for New Orleans' matchups this season is 227.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- New Orleans has gone 12-9-0 ATS this year.
- The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.
- New Orleans has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
|Kings vs Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Pelicans Prediction
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|10
|55.6%
|116.5
|230.5
|116.7
|229.9
|232.4
|Pelicans
|7
|33.3%
|114
|230.5
|113.2
|229.9
|227.5
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
- The Kings have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
- In home games, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (4-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-4-0).
- The Kings average 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans give up.
- When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- New Orleans has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.
- New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).
- The Pelicans' 114 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|10-8
|1-1
|10-8
|Pelicans
|12-9
|3-2
|9-12
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Kings
|Pelicans
|116.5
|114
|10
|15
|8-4
|7-2
|10-2
|6-3
|116.7
|113.2
|21
|16
|5-1
|11-3
|4-2
|11-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.