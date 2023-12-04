The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 235.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 10 of 18 games this season.

The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 233.2, 2.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Kings are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.

Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Kings have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans has played seven games this season that finished with a point total above 235.5 points.

The average over/under for New Orleans' matchups this season is 227.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

New Orleans has gone 12-9-0 ATS this year.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.

New Orleans has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 10 55.6% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4 Pelicans 7 33.3% 114 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.

The Kings have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (4-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Kings average 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans give up.

When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

New Orleans has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).

The Pelicans' 114 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8 Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 114 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 15 8-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 116.7 Points Allowed (PG) 113.2 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-3 4-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-3

