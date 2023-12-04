The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) visit the Sacramento Kings (11-7) after losing three straight road games. The Kings are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5 points.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
    Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 235.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 10 of 18 games this season.
  • The average point total in Sacramento's games this season is 233.2, 2.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Kings are 10-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won seven, or 58.3%, of those games.
  • Sacramento has played as a favorite of -175 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • The Kings have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

  • New Orleans has played seven games this season that finished with a point total above 235.5 points.
  • The average over/under for New Orleans' matchups this season is 227.2, 8.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • New Orleans has gone 12-9-0 ATS this year.
  • The Pelicans have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (61.5%) in those contests.
  • New Orleans has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 10 55.6% 116.5 230.5 116.7 229.9 232.4
Pelicans 7 33.3% 114 230.5 113.2 229.9 227.5

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Kings have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Sacramento has a worse record against the spread (4-4-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (6-4-0).
  • The Kings average 116.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 113.2 the Pelicans give up.
  • When Sacramento totals more than 113.2 points, it is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

  • New Orleans has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Pelicans have gone over the total in three of their past 10 games.
  • New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (9-3-0). On the road, it is .333 (3-6-0).
  • The Pelicans' 114 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 116.7 the Kings allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, New Orleans is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Kings and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 10-8 1-1 10-8
Pelicans 12-9 3-2 9-12

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Kings Pelicans
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 114
10
NBA Rank (PPG)
 15
8-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-2
10-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-3
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.2
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
5-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-3
4-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-3

