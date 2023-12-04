Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - December 4
The Sacramento Kings' (11-7) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, December 4 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) at Golden 1 Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Kings are coming off of a 123-117 win against the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox recorded 26 points, four rebounds and 16 assists for the Kings.
The Pelicans' most recent contest was a 124-118 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson scored 27 points in the Pelicans' loss, leading the team.
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs. Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs. Pelicans Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Pelicans Prediction
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Chris Duarte
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|4.7
|2
|0.9
|Alex Len
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|2.5
|2.7
|0.8
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matt Ryan
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|9.3
|2.3
|1.1
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Rib
|3.5
|4.1
|0.7
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Kings
|-4.5
|235.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.