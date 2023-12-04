The Sacramento Kings' (11-7) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Monday, December 4 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) at Golden 1 Center. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 123-117 win against the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Saturday. De'Aaron Fox recorded 26 points, four rebounds and 16 assists for the Kings.

The Pelicans' most recent contest was a 124-118 loss to the Bulls on Saturday. Zion Williamson scored 27 points in the Pelicans' loss, leading the team.

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Chris Duarte SG Questionable Knee 4.7 2 0.9 Alex Len C Out Ankle 2.5 2.7 0.8

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matt Ryan SF Out Calf 9.3 2.3 1.1 Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Rib 3.5 4.1 0.7

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Kings -4.5 235.5

