Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (11-7) and New Orleans Pelicans (11-10) will square off on Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Brandon Ingram are players to watch for the Kings and Pelicans, respectively.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO

TNT, NBCS-CA, BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings defeated the Nuggets on Saturday, 123-117. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points (and added 16 assists and four rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 26 4 16 3 1 3 Malik Monk 26 3 4 2 0 4 Domantas Sabonis 17 15 7 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pelicans' Last Game

The Pelicans lost their previous game to the Bulls, 124-118, on Saturday. Zion Williamson was their high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zion Williamson 27 5 3 1 0 0 Brandon Ingram 23 6 6 3 0 0 Herbert Jones 17 7 4 3 1 0

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis puts up 18.6 points, 11.8 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, making 57.1% of shots from the field.

Fox posts 30.3 points, 4.7 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Malik Monk posts 14.4 points, 2.9 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 13 points, 3.1 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Keegan Murray is putting up 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 6.1 boards per game.

Watch Sabonis, Ingram and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.4 points, 5.2 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Williamson averages 23.5 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.

The Pelicans get 14 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 9 boards and 2.4 assists.

The Pelicans get 11.8 points per game from Herbert Jones, plus 4.2 boards and 2.8 assists.

The Pelicans get 7.4 points, 4.8 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Dyson Daniels.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram NO 23.8 4.7 5.5 0.9 0.1 1.4 De'Aaron Fox SAC 30.0 4.8 6.8 1.7 0.3 3.1 Jonas Valančiūnas NO 16.5 9.9 2.8 0.5 1.0 0.5 Domantas Sabonis SAC 19.6 11.0 6.9 0.7 0.8 0.8 Zion Williamson NO 20.7 3.9 4.5 1.0 0.4 0.2 Malik Monk SAC 14.5 3.2 3.7 1.0 0.3 2.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.