Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Montgomery County, Missouri is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty Christian Academy at Providence Classical Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Saint Louis, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.