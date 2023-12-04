Injuries have a massive effect in the NBA, and we've got you covered with a complete injury report for every team -- to discover who will and won't be in action, scroll down.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Pacers vs. Celtics Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Monday, airing on TNT, BSIN, and NBCS-BOS (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Jalen Smith, PF: Out (Knee/Heel), Tyrese Haliburton, PG: Questionable (Knee), Obi Toppin, PF: Questionable (Ankle)

Celtics Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis, PF: Out (Calf)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Monday, airing on TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Alex Len, C: Out (Ankle), Chris Duarte, SG: Questionable (Knee)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Larry Nance Jr., PF: Out (Rib)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.