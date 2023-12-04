Can we anticipate Nikita Alexandrov lighting the lamp when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Alexandrov score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Alexandrov stats and insights

  • Alexandrov is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
  • Alexandrov has no points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Alexandrov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:23 Away L 4-1
11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 7:40 Home W 6-4
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:11 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 5:32 Away W 3-1
10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:29 Home W 4-2
10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:53 Home L 6-2

Blues vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

