The St. Louis Blues, with Pavel Buchnevich, are in action Monday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Buchnevich in the Blues-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 17:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In six of 21 games this season, Buchnevich has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Buchnevich has a point in 10 of 21 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Buchnevich has an assist in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Buchnevich's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Buchnevich has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 58 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 21 Games 3 18 Points 3 8 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

