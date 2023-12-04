Tyrese Haliburton and his Indiana Pacers teammates will take on the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 142-132 loss to the Heat, Haliburton had 44 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Let's break down Haliburton's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.0 28.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.6 Assists 10.5 11.8 11.9 PRA -- 42.4 44.3 PR -- 30.6 32.4 3PM 3.5 3.9 4.5



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Celtics

Haliburton is responsible for taking 16.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

He's put up 8.8 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's Pacers average 107.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Celtics are one of the league's slowest with 101.6 possessions per contest.

The Celtics concede 107.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 43.4 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 23.3 per game, second in the NBA.

Giving up 13.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 29 20 6 9 1 0 1 2/23/2023 39 22 1 14 3 2 3 12/21/2022 34 33 3 8 6 0 1

