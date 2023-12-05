Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buchanan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Buchanan County, Missouri today, we've got you covered.
Buchanan County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lafayette High School - St. Joseph at Shawnee Mission North High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: De Soto, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop LeBlond High School at St. Joseph Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: St. Joseph, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
