On Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the New York Knicks (12-7). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-4.5) 225.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-5) 225 -198 +166 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 121.1 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 118.1 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 105.5 per outing (first in league).

The two teams average 232 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up 223.6 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.

New York is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.5 -105 29.9 Damian Lillard 24.5 -118 25.5 Malik Beasley 12.5 -118 11.8 Khris Middleton 12.5 -115 11.8 Brook Lopez 11.5 -110 13.5

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.