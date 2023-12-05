Bucks vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
On Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) will be attempting to continue an eight-game home winning run when squaring off against the New York Knicks (12-7). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-4.5)
|225.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Bucks (-5)
|225
|-198
|+166
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 121.1 points per game to rank third in the league while giving up 118.1 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +60 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game, with a +103 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.9 points per game (24th in NBA) and allow 105.5 per outing (first in league).
- The two teams average 232 points per game combined, 6.5 more points than this game's total.
- These teams give up 223.6 points per game combined, 1.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Milwaukee has put together an 8-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York is 11-8-0 ATS this season.
Bucks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|30.5
|-105
|29.9
|Damian Lillard
|24.5
|-118
|25.5
|Malik Beasley
|12.5
|-118
|11.8
|Khris Middleton
|12.5
|-115
|11.8
|Brook Lopez
|11.5
|-110
|13.5
Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bucks
|+450
|+185
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+2200
|-
