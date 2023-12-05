The New York Knicks (12-7) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 225.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.
  • The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 239.2, 13.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks are 8-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • Milwaukee has won 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
  • The Bucks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in seven of 19 outings.
  • The average total for New York's games this season is 216.4 points, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • New York has gone 11-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Knicks have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9
Knicks 7 36.8% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • Seven of Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • At home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-5-0).
  • The Bucks score 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks give up.
  • Milwaukee is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over six times.
  • New York has been better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (4-5-0) this year.
  • The Knicks put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7
Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks
121.1
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
8-11
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
14-5
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-0
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 105.5
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
1-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-8
4-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-7

