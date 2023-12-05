Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks (12-7) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|225.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.
- The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 239.2, 13.7 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Bucks are 8-12-0 against the spread this season.
- Milwaukee has won 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The Bucks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in seven of 19 outings.
- The average total for New York's games this season is 216.4 points, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- New York has gone 11-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Knicks have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|85%
|121.1
|232
|118.1
|223.6
|233.9
|Knicks
|7
|36.8%
|110.9
|232
|105.5
|223.6
|220.9
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.
- At home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-5-0).
- The Bucks score 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks give up.
- Milwaukee is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over six times.
- New York has been better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (4-5-0) this year.
- The Knicks put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|8-12
|5-10
|13-7
|Knicks
|11-8
|1-1
|9-10
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Knicks
|121.1
|110.9
|3
|24
|8-11
|6-0
|14-5
|6-0
|118.1
|105.5
|23
|1
|1-3
|11-8
|4-0
|12-7
