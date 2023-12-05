The New York Knicks (12-7) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 225.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 225.5 total points.

The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 239.2, 13.7 more points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 8-12-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Bucks have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points in seven of 19 outings.

The average total for New York's games this season is 216.4 points, 9.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

New York has gone 11-8-0 ATS this season.

The Knicks have won in two of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 37.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9 Knicks 7 36.8% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have gone 8-2 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of Bucks' past 10 games have hit the over.

At home, Milwaukee owns a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (5-5-0).

The Bucks score 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks give up.

Milwaukee is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over six times.

New York has been better against the spread away (7-3-0) than at home (4-5-0) this year.

The Knicks put up an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 118.1 points, New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7 Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 8-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 14-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-7

