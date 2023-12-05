The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) match up against the New York Knicks (12-7) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Damian Lillard of the Bucks is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, MSG

TNT, BSWI, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Bucks beat the Hawks on Saturday, 132-121. Their leading scorer was Giannis Antetokounmpo with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 11 10 2 1 0 Damian Lillard 25 6 9 1 0 3 Cameron Payne 18 3 2 0 0 2

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks won their previous game against the Raptors, 119-106, on Friday. Jalen Brunson was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 22 5 8 1 0 3 Donte DiVincenzo 21 1 1 0 0 7 Julius Randle 20 10 9 0 0 1

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 boards per game, shooting 60.7% from the field (eighth in league).

Lillard averages 25.5 points, 4.6 boards and 6.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Brook Lopez's numbers for the season are 13.5 points, 1.4 assists and 4.9 boards per game.

Bobby Portis is averaging 11.3 points, 1.2 assists and 6.7 boards per game.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 48% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle averages 20.4 points, 10.2 boards and 5.5 assists, making 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

Brunson's averages on the season are 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, making 46.7% of his shots from the floor and 47.4% from 3-point range (fifth in league), with 3.3 triples per game (sixth in NBA).

Mitchell Robinson's numbers for the season are 6.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 57.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Knicks receive 15.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

Josh Hart provides the Knicks 8.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson NY 27.4 4.1 6.6 0.9 0.1 4.0 Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 27.4 10.9 5.8 1.7 1.3 0.2 Julius Randle NY 23.3 9.9 6.1 0.4 0.3 1.6 Damian Lillard MIL 27.7 4.8 8.7 1.1 0.1 3.3 Josh Hart NY 10.0 6.2 2.7 1.0 0.5 1.3 Brook Lopez MIL 17.3 5.6 2.0 0.8 3.3 1.9

