Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Greene County, Missouri. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Republic High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Stilwell, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
