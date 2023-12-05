Tuesday's game between the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) matching up at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-0.4)

Florida Atlantic (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois has gone 2-4-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 6-2-0. The Fighting Illini have gone over the point total in one game, while Owls games have gone over four times.

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (124th in college basketball) and allow 58.6 per contest (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois ranks first in the country at 45.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.2 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Illinois hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (196th in college basketball), compared to the 5.1 per game its opponents make at a 27.9% rate.

The Fighting Illini's 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 178th in college basketball, and the 71.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank second in college basketball.

Illinois has committed four more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (241st in college basketball action) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls are outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game, with a +134 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) and give up 67.1 per contest (97th in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic records 35.4 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make, at a 32% rate.

Florida Atlantic has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (67th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than the 12.1 it forces (185th in college basketball).

