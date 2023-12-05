If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Missouri, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Jackson County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lee's Summit High School at Olathe South High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 5

3:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Stilwell, KS

Stilwell, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at F.L.Schlagle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, KS How to Stream: Watch Here

Raytown High School at Fort Osage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO Conference: Suburban

Suburban How to Stream: Watch Here

Kearney High School at William Chrisman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Independence, MO

Independence, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Summit Christian Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5

8:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Lees Summit, MO

Lees Summit, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ruskin High School at Sumner Academy