Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, starting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-1.5) 226.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-1.5) 227 -130 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Lakers score 112.5 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (18th in the league) for a -20 scoring differential overall.

The Suns have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game, 11th in the league, and are allowing 113.3 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.

These two teams score 228.7 points per game combined, 2.2 more than this game's over/under.

These teams allow 226.8 points per game combined, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Phoenix has covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this year.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG LeBron James 25.5 -105 24.4 Anthony Davis 25.5 -120 22.9 D'Angelo Russell 13.5 -128 17.1 Taurean Prince 7.5 -128 8.7

Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2200 +1000 - Suns +650 +275 -

