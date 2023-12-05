Lakers vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
Pacific Division foes meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) welcome in the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena, starting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the third matchup between the clubs this year.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Suns matchup.
Lakers vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-1.5)
|226.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-1.5)
|227
|-130
|+110
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Lakers score 112.5 points per game (20th in the NBA) and allow 113.5 (18th in the league) for a -20 scoring differential overall.
- The Suns have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.2 points per game, 11th in the league, and are allowing 113.3 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA.
- These two teams score 228.7 points per game combined, 2.2 more than this game's over/under.
- These teams allow 226.8 points per game combined, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Phoenix has covered 10 times in 20 chances against the spread this year.
Lakers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|LeBron James
|25.5
|-105
|24.4
|Anthony Davis
|25.5
|-120
|22.9
|D'Angelo Russell
|13.5
|-128
|17.1
|Taurean Prince
|7.5
|-128
|8.7
Lakers and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2200
|+1000
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+275
|-
