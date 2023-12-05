The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The point total is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Lakers vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 226.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over 226.5 total points.

The average point total in Los Angeles' contests this year is 226.0, 0.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have put together a 9-12-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles has been the favorite in 13 games this season and won 10 (76.9%) of those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won 10 of its 12 games, or 83.3%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 226.5 points in 12 of 20 outings.

The average total for Phoenix's games this season has been 229.4, 2.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 10-10-0 against the spread this year.

The Suns have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 47.6% 112.5 228.7 113.5 226.8 228.3 Suns 12 60% 116.2 228.7 113.3 226.8 226.1

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total four times.

At home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (4-6-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

The Lakers score 112.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.

Los Angeles is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 113.3 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix is 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Eight of the Suns' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Phoenix has had better results on the road (6-4-0) than at home (4-6-0).

The Suns' 116.2 points per game are only 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 113.5 points, Phoenix is 7-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Splits

Lakers and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 9-12 6-7 9-12 Suns 10-10 4-2 14-6

Lakers vs. Suns Point Insights

Lakers Suns 112.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.2 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 6-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 113.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-4 10-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-4

