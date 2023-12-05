Find the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9), which currently has just one player listed, as the Lakers prepare for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their most recent game on Saturday, the Lakers claimed a 107-97 victory over the Rockets. Anthony Davis totaled 27 points, 14 rebounds and three assists for the Lakers.

The Suns enter this matchup following a 116-109 victory over the Grizzlies on Saturday. Devin Booker scored 34 points in the Suns' victory, leading the team.

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee Eric Gordon SG Questionable Knee 14.7 2.2 2.9

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

TNT, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 226.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.