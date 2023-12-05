Top Lakers vs. Suns Players to Watch - December 5
LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) play the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Lakers beat the Rockets 107-97. With 27 points, Anthony Davis was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|27
|14
|3
|0
|5
|0
|Austin Reaves
|18
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|LeBron James
|16
|4
|7
|1
|1
|0
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday, 116-109. Their high scorer was Devin Booker with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|10
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Kevin Durant
|27
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
Lakers vs Suns Additional Info
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' numbers for the season are 22.9 points, 3.3 assists and 12.5 boards per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.
- James averages 24.4 points, 7.6 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7.0 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant's averages for the season are 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic's averages on the season are 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Suns get 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game from Booker.
- The Suns get 14.7 points, 2.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Eric Gordon.
- Grayson Allen's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.2 triples per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|22.3
|13.0
|2.7
|1.4
|2.3
|0.0
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|24.4
|4.9
|7.1
|0.7
|0.5
|1.5
|LeBron James
|LAL
|24.5
|6.7
|7.2
|1.4
|0.6
|2.5
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|25.8
|4.5
|5.8
|0.5
|1.0
|2.2
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|16.3
|3.5
|6.4
|1.2
|0.5
|2.5
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|14.1
|9.1
|3.1
|0.7
|1.6
|0.6
