LeBron James and Kevin Durant are two players to watch on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) play the Phoenix Suns (12-8) at Crypto.com Arena.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, AZFamily

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Lakers beat the Rockets 107-97. With 27 points, Anthony Davis was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27 14 3 0 5 0 Austin Reaves 18 4 1 3 0 1 LeBron James 16 4 7 1 1 0

Suns' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Suns defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday, 116-109. Their high scorer was Devin Booker with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 34 10 7 1 0 3 Kevin Durant 27 2 5 1 1 2 Jusuf Nurkic 14 9 3 2 1 0

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers for the season are 22.9 points, 3.3 assists and 12.5 boards per game, shooting 54.6% from the field.

James averages 24.4 points, 7.6 boards and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 55.1% from the field and 38.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 assists and 3.4 boards per game.

Austin Reaves averages 13.7 points, 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field and 31.3% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Christian Wood's numbers for the season are 7.0 points, 5.9 boards and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field.

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's averages for the season are 31.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, making 51.2% of his shots from the field and 49.4% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2.2 triples per game.

Jusuf Nurkic's averages on the season are 12.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 46.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Suns get 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game from Booker.

The Suns get 14.7 points, 2.2 boards and 2.9 assists per game from Eric Gordon.

Grayson Allen's numbers for the season are 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 46.5% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.2 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis LAL 22.3 13.0 2.7 1.4 2.3 0.0 Devin Booker PHO 24.4 4.9 7.1 0.7 0.5 1.5 LeBron James LAL 24.5 6.7 7.2 1.4 0.6 2.5 Kevin Durant PHO 25.8 4.5 5.8 0.5 1.0 2.2 D'Angelo Russell LAL 16.3 3.5 6.4 1.2 0.5 2.5 Jusuf Nurkic PHO 14.1 9.1 3.1 0.7 1.6 0.6

