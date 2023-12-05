How to Watch Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) square off against the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Missouri State Stats Insights
- Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 181st.
- The Bears score 9.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Blue Raiders allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- When it scores more than 65.3 points, Missouri State is 5-0.
Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri State scored 67.5 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 away.
- The Bears allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 away.
- At home, Missouri State knocked down 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.8%) than on the road (33.9%).
Missouri State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 92-74
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|Evansville
|W 90-78
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Drake
|L 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
