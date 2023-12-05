The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) will play the Missouri State Bears (6-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Missouri State Players to Watch

Elias King: 11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jared Jones: 8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Justin Bufford: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Jestin Porter: 10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacob Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Missouri State AVG Missouri State Rank 330th 65 Points Scored 74.4 196th 63rd 65.3 Points Allowed 68 115th 268th 31 Rebounds 38 34th 98th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 181st 303rd 5.8 3pt Made 8.5 90th 358th 9.1 Assists 13.9 145th 274th 13.2 Turnovers 14 315th

