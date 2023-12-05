Missouri High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pulaski County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Pulaski County, Missouri is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pulaski County, Missouri High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crocker High School at St. Elizabeth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: St. Elizabeth, MO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.